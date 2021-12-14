Fire at scrap godown in Thane; no casualty
They also made an attempt to extinguish the blaze, but in vain.Talking to reporters, the eyewitnesses claimed firemen arrived at the spot after a delay of about half-an-hour.
A fire broke out in a scrap down here in Maharashtra on Tuesday and destroyed the entire premises, fire brigade officials said. No one was injured in the blaze, which erupted around 1.30 am in the godown, located in Jabbar compound of Bhiwandi town, they said. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after over five hours, a fire official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.
The cause of the fire is still not known, he said.
According to eyewitnesses, some locals rushed to the spot after getting to know about the fire. They also made an attempt to extinguish the blaze, but in vain.
