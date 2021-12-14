Left Menu

Tributes paid to J-K policeman killed in Srinagar terrorist attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tributes to its personnel Shafiq Ali, who lost his life in last night's Srinagar terrorist attack, at Police Lines in Reasi district on Tuesday.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-12-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 11:40 IST
Jammu and Kashmir police paying tributes to slain cop.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tributes to its personnel Shafiq Ali, who lost his life in last night's Srinagar terrorist attack, at Police Lines in Reasi district on Tuesday. Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured personnel were evacuated to an Army Hospital where are undergoing treatment at an Army Hospital, according to Kashmir Zone Police. One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city, Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

