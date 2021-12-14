Left Menu

Iran nuclear chief rejects IAEA demand to access Karaj site, says beyond safeguards

Iran's nuclear chief said on Tuesday demands by the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA for access to the Karaj workshop are beyond safeguards and unacceptable to Tehran, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. is outside of safeguards ...

Iran nuclear chief rejects IAEA demand to access Karaj site, says beyond safeguards
Iran's nuclear chief said on Tuesday demands by the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA for access to the Karaj workshop are beyond safeguards and unacceptable to Tehran, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. "Karaj ... is outside of safeguards ... We act within the framework of safeguards and NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) and do not accept anything else," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said.

"The Karaj issue is closed, and the alleged cases and Karaj are interconnected and must be resolved together," he said.

