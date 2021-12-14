Left Menu

Words used by Akhilesh show level of anxiety in Samajwadi party: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on latter's "when the end is near" statement on the BJP leadership visiting Varanasi and said that the words used by Akhilesh show the level of anxiety prevalent in his party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 14:50 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on latter's "when the end is near" statement on the BJP leadership visiting Varanasi and said that the words used by Akhilesh show the level of anxiety prevalent in his party. This comes after the former Chief Minister said that people spend their last moments in the holy city.

"The language used by Akhilesh Yadav shows his mindset. It also shows the level of anxiety prevalent in Samajwadi Party," Anurag Thakur told ANI. "It is unfortunate and not expected from a former chief minister. They should think twice before they speak. This is unfortunate that he used these words against the elders," the Union Minister added.

Speaking to the media in Saifai on Monday, the SP chief said, "It is good that the programmes are one-month long (for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi). They should stay there for not only one, two or three months. That is a good place to stay. People also spend their last moments in Varanasi." Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at the holy city, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore.

A total of 23 buildings are being inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

