Samajik Adhikarita Shivir to be held to distribute aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan and Senior Citizens

A total of 7759 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.2.62 Crore will be distributed free of cost among 2308 Divyangjan and 510 Senior Citizens beneficiaries by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:57 IST
Samajik Adhikarita Shivir to be held to distribute aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan and Senior Citizens
Total 2818 number of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens beneficiaries have been identified under ADIP Scheme and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) of Government of India during the assessment camps organized by ALIMCO at different location from 8th November to 13th November 2021. Image Credit: Twitter (@MSJEGOI)
A 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior Citizens under the ' Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO),a Miniratna-II PSU under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and District Administration, Bhadohi (U.P) on 16.12.2021 at Vibhuti Narayan, Government Inter Collage, Gyanpur in Bhadohi District, Uttar Pradesh.

Total 2818 number of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens beneficiaries have been identified under ADIP Scheme and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) of Government of India during the assessment camps organized by ALIMCO at different location from 8th November to 13th November 2021.

A total of 7759 aids and assistive devices valued at Rs.2.62 Crore will be distributed free of cost among 2308 Divyangjan and 510 Senior Citizens beneficiaries by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

The main function of distribution camp is going to be held on 16.12.2021 at 10.30 AM at Vibhuti Narayan, Government Inter Collage, Gyanpur, Bhadohi.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will inaugurate the distribution camp virtually whereas Shri Ramesh Chand Bind, Member of Parliament, Bhadohi.

Senior officials from ALIMCO and District Administration, Bhadohi will also be present during the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)

