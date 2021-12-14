Mustard seed output likely to touch record 110 lakh tn this season: COOIT

The country's mustard seed output is expected to rise by 29.41 per cent to a record 100-110 lakh tonne during the Rabi season of the 2021-22 crop year on higher area under the crop, edible oil industry body COOIT said on Tuesday.

The production of mustard seed, which is one of the major Rabi (winter) crops, stood at 85 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 crop year (July-June).

''Sowing of mustard seeds has increased this year significantly in all major producing states including Rajasthan. We project that production may rise to 100-110 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 season,'' Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT) President Babulal Data in a statement.

As per the government data, the area under the coverage for rapeseed and mustard seeds stood at 81.66 lakh hectare till December 10, 2021, of the ongoing Rabi sowing season as against 65.97 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of last year.

“Farmers got good prices for their mustard crop in the last rabi season. As a result, they have put more area under mustard crop in the ongoing Rabi season,'' he said.

Weather conditions have also been conducive so far.

Established in 1952, COOIT is engaged in the development and growth of India's vegetable oil sector.

The COOIT is the national apex body representing the interests of the entire vegetable oil sector in the country.

