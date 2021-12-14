Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:22 IST
MP CM appeals for power conservation
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday appealed to people to save power on the occasion of “National Energy Conservation Day'' and said the state has set a target to conserve 10 per cent of electricity through an awareness campaign.

''Saving energy is akin to energy production,'' he said, adding that Energy Literacy Campaign was launched on November 25 with a target to save 10 per cent electricity with the cooperation of people, a public relations department official said quoting Chouhan.

The chief minister recently said he switches off tube lights and fans at his office and resident if not needed.

Under the energy literacy campaign, a time-bound programme is being run to make people aware about the conservation of power and preventing its loss. They are also told about alternative energy sources and their impact on the environment, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

