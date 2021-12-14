Gujarat governor says urgent need to turn towards natural farming

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday called on agricultural scientists to work on inventions to make farming easier and help farmers turn to natural ways of cultivation.

In his inaugural address at a 3-day pre Vibrant Gujarat event on agro and food processing at Anand Agricultural University here, Devvrat highlighted the need to turn to natural farming as a way to avoid the ill effects of chemicals used in conventional farming.

The event also witnessed the signing of MoUs proposing an investment of Rs 2,359 crore in the agriculture sector, including setting up of two ethanol plants with 650 kilo litre per day capacity as well as an agri green e-commerce project.

Devvrat said nature had been severely damaged due to heavy use of chemicals in agriculture. ''If we turn to natural farming, we will be able to protect nature and maintain good health. This is an urgent time to avoid the ill effects of chemicals,'' the governor was quoted as saying in an official release.

Stressing that there was need for more research in the field of agriculture, he asked scientists for inventions that make farming easier and also help farmers turn to natural ways of cultivation.

Acharya Devvrat expressed confidence the event would help bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of farmers across the country, adding that the Gujarat government was making efforts for their continuous development.

On the occasion, the governor and other dignitaries, including Union Minister Purshottam Rupala, dedicated virtually an Agriculture College in Porbandar district, a Fisheries College building in Navsari, released books and launched a website on natural farming.

Rupala said there were ample opportunities in the food processing industry in Gujarat due to the state government providing generous assistance in processing, packaging and marketing along with value addition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the valedictory function of the event. The Summit, organised on the theme 'Agro and Food Processing: Entering a new era of Cooperation Atmanirbhar Krishi' will see participation of over 5,000 farmers from across the country and officials of 23 states.

It will see deliberation on aspects of the agriculture value chain and empowerment of farmers with global knowledge and advanced technologies, promotion and adoption of natural farming techniques, unlocking the potential of FPOs, and opportunities in agri infrastructure as well as agro and food processing industry, among others.

