Outlay for tea sector development pegged at Rs 970cr during 15th Finance Commission

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:45 IST
The Union government has pegged an outlay of Rs 970 crore for development and promotion schemes of the tea sector during the period of the 15th Finance Commission from 2021-26, the Tea Board India said.

The objective of the schemes is to improve the production, productivity and quality of Indian tea in order to remain competitive in the global markets, as well as focus on the development of small tea growers (STG), who contribute more than 50 per cent of the total domestic output.

The initiatives will look into the aspect of enhancing per capita consumption of tea and increasing exports to high-value markets, and also encourage research & development, the board said in a circular.

All the modalities have been finalised for implementation of subsidy, incentives and grants-in-aid under various components, it said. The STGs, including members of self-help groups (SHGs) and Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), having Tea Board registration or QR-based smart cards with unique identification numbers, will be accepted for availing the schemes, the circular said.

Industry sources said the government has recognised the importance of STGs and come forward to help them grow in an organised manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

