PM says zero budget natural farming should become mass movement

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 14-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 16:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said zero budget national farming should become a mass movement and people should be made aware of its benefits.

Addressing an event marking the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir here, he said as the country completes 75 years of independence, ''su raj (good governance)'' is as important as ''swaraj (self-rule)''.

Stressing on the importance of zero budget natural farming, Modi said it should be made a mass movement.

Zero budget natural farming reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Modi also highlighted the development here in recent years and asserted that cities like Varanasi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

