GAIL looks to bring India's first electrolyser, may hire ship to ferry LNG from US

State-owned GAIL India Ltd plans to import India's first and the largest to date electrolyser for producing green hydrogen within a year and may look to hire another ship to ferry LNG from the US, officials said Tuesday.

GAIL chairman and managing director Manoj Jain said his company had launched a global tender to procure a 10-megawatt electrolyser capable of producing 4.5 tonnes per day of hydrogen.

Delivery of the electrolyser may happen in 12 to 14 months.

''Not just imports, we are also looking at domestic manufacturing of electrolyser. Our tender gives preference to domestic manufacturers,'' he said.

The company will install the electrolyser at one of its gas processing plants in the country. While the firm was initially looking at using natural gas as feedstock for producing what is known as blue hydrogen, it may look at using renewable energy to split water to produce oxygen and green hydrogen.

While molecularly blue or green hydrogen is similar, the former has a carbon dioxide by-product and the latter is emission-free fuel.

Jain said the hydrogen so produced can be sold to users such as fertiliser plants or mixed in CNG for sale to automobiles, helping cut emissions.

The largest electrolyser currently announced in India is a 5-MW unit being installed by India's largest power utility NTPC at Vindhyachal in Uttar Pradesh.

NTPC intends to power the electrolyser using a coal-fired super-thermal power station, in concert with carbon capture. Renewable electricity may potentially be used in the future, which would make it emissions-free, but no date has been set for when that could occur.

Separately, GAIL Director (Finance) R K Jain said the company may look to hire a second LNG ship to ferry fuel from the US.

The company in February this year hired from Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines a 180,000 cubic meters vessel for five years and named it GAIL Bhuwan. This vessel was used to transport LNG from the US to Dabhol in Maharashtra earlier this month.

GAIL has contracts for procuring LNG volumes from the USA under two long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements signed with US energy majors.

''We may look at hiring another vessel if there is demand,'' Jain said.

India is putting increased focus on hydrogen as an alternative fuel source to lower its carbon emissions, while also meeting its growing energy needs.

Reliance Industries as well as Adani Group have announced ambitious green hydrogen plans.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani in September said Reliance was aiming to bring down the cost of producing green hydrogen to below USD 2 per kilogram, while it has set a stretch goal of bringing that cost down to under $1 per kilogram within 10 years as it targets 100 GW of renewable generation capacity by 2030.

Green hydrogen currently costs USD 6 per kg.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani too has unveiled a plan to invest USD 20 billion over the next decade in renewable energy generation and component manufacturing.

In addition to setting a goal to become ''the producer of the least expensive green electron anywhere in the world'', Adani has said his company will become one of the largest green hydrogen producers in the world.

