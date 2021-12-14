Contribution of spiritual seekers not recorded in history the way it should have been: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the contribution of spiritual seekers in the freedom movement has not been recorded in history the way it should have been, but the younger generation is being introduced to their role. Addressing the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafal Dev Vihangam Yog Sansthan here, the Prime Minister said, "There were many saints who left their spiritual practices and participated in the freedom struggle. The contribution of saints was not recorded in history the way that it should have been. When we are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav, it is our responsibility to bring this contribution to light. So today, the country is remembering the contribution of its saints and gurus and introducing it to the young generation."

PM Modi highlighted that Sant Sadafal Dev was one of the first people to go to jail in the non-cooperation movement during the freedom struggle. "Here every saint is proud that their ancestors had given direction to the independence movement. Sant Sadafal Dev ji was one of the first people to go to jail in the non-cooperation movement," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also greeted the citizens on the occasion of Geeta Jayanti. "We are witnessing all of this: the 98th annual celebration of Akhil Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, 100 years of Sadguru Sadafal Dev Ji's imprisonment and Amrit Mahotsav of the country's independence. Today is also the occasion of Geeta Jayanti," he said.

In his address, PM Modi lauded the Yog Sansthan and said that it is in India where an organisation of saints holds its annual celebration in the form of Amrit Mahotsav. "Our nation is wonderful. Whenever there are testing times, some or the other saint appears to change the times. It is India where its biggest hero of Independence is called 'Mahatma' by the world. It is India where the organisation of saints holds its annual celebration in the form of Amrit Mahotsav," the PM said.

Talking about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission of the government, Modi said that just like the Swadeshi Movement during the freedom struggle, the country has started Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission where local products are being strengthened. "Sadguru gave a mantra during freedom movement: of Swadeshi. Now, the nation has started the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission. Local trade, business and products are being strengthened. Local is being made global," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states here.This comes a day after PM Modi chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers here yesterday. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday. (ANI)

