Left Menu

Sebi sets up panel for suggestions on solutions to detect early market anomalies

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has constituted an advisory committee for guiding it to enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate technological solutions for early detection of market anomalies.The Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions ALeRTS will be headed by Sebis ex-whole time member Madhabi Puri Buch, a release said.It would also comprise of experts from various technology domains as members. Besides, it would also guide the regulator from a domain perspective in finding appropriate technology solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:16 IST
Sebi sets up panel for suggestions on solutions to detect early market anomalies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has constituted an advisory committee for guiding it to enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate technological solutions for early detection of market anomalies.

The Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions (ALeRTS) will be headed by Sebi's ex-whole time member Madhabi Puri Buch, a release said.

It would also comprise of experts from various technology domains as members. The terms of reference of the committee include recommending future roadmaps and improvements in the various on-going technology projects and guiding Sebi in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems. Besides, it would also guide the regulator from a domain perspective in finding appropriate technology solutions. In addition, the committee has also been constituted ''to guide SEBI from a domain perspective, in ascertaining the adequacy of SupTech / RegTech tools envisaged / proposed to be used in-house for improving its capabilities,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021