ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:21 IST
Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 49000 to Rs 53000 model Rs 51500 New Supari : Rs 37500 to Rs 43500 model Rs 42000 Koka : Rs 35000 to Rs 40000 model Rs 37500 Coconut (per thousand): 1st qlty : Rs 20000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 25000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 18000 model Rs 15000.

