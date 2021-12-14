Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at college in Mumbai's Malad
A fire broke out at Atharva College in Malad in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire fighting official here said that five firemen have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
