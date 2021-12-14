Left Menu

Fertiliser production not impacted due to power shortage: Centre

Based on the state governments requests, Di-ammonium Phosphate DAP rakes were moved to meet the requirement, he said.The overall availability of DAP fertiliser in the country is comfortable during the ongoing rabi season 2021-22, the minister informed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:23 IST
Fertiliser production not impacted due to power shortage: Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Fertiliser production was not affected due to power shortage since 2020 till now except at IFFCO’s Kandla plant unit in Gujarat, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Bhagwanth Khuba, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said most fertiliser plants have captive power plants and have arrangements to draw power from the grid. ''There was no loss of fertiliser production due to power shortage during 2020-21 and 2021-22 except at IFFCO plant at Kandla unit...,'' he said.

IFFCO plant at Kandla reported a loss of production of complex fertilisers of 9,460 tonnes in 202021 and 2,420 tonnes in 2021-22, he said.

Responding to another query on the shortage of fertilisers, the minister said, ''There is no shortage of fertilisers/urea in the country''.

However, in between the season, some states highlighted a shortfall of DAP fertilisers, particularly in a few districts. Based on the state government's requests, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) rakes were moved to meet the requirement, he said.

''The overall availability of DAP fertiliser in the country is comfortable during the ongoing rabi season 2021-22,'' the minister informed. Responding to a separate query on fertiliser prices, the minister mentioned that there has been an increase in prices of raw materials and finished P&K fertilisers in the global market this year. However, to support the farmers, the government has increased the subsidy rates twice for non-urea fertilisers, he added. To facilitate fresh investment in the urea sector, the minister said the government has notified the New Investment Policy-2012. The government has also notified the New Urea Policy-2015 for the existing 25 gas-based urea units to maximise indigenous urea production, promoting energy efficiency in urea production and rationalising subsidy burden on the government, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021