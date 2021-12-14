Fertiliser production not impacted due to power shortage: Centre

Fertiliser production was not affected due to power shortage since 2020 till now except at IFFCO’s Kandla plant unit in Gujarat, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertiliser Bhagwanth Khuba, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said most fertiliser plants have captive power plants and have arrangements to draw power from the grid. ''There was no loss of fertiliser production due to power shortage during 2020-21 and 2021-22 except at IFFCO plant at Kandla unit...,'' he said.

IFFCO plant at Kandla reported a loss of production of complex fertilisers of 9,460 tonnes in 202021 and 2,420 tonnes in 2021-22, he said.

Responding to another query on the shortage of fertilisers, the minister said, ''There is no shortage of fertilisers/urea in the country''.

However, in between the season, some states highlighted a shortfall of DAP fertilisers, particularly in a few districts. Based on the state government's requests, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) rakes were moved to meet the requirement, he said.

''The overall availability of DAP fertiliser in the country is comfortable during the ongoing rabi season 2021-22,'' the minister informed. Responding to a separate query on fertiliser prices, the minister mentioned that there has been an increase in prices of raw materials and finished P&K fertilisers in the global market this year. However, to support the farmers, the government has increased the subsidy rates twice for non-urea fertilisers, he added. To facilitate fresh investment in the urea sector, the minister said the government has notified the New Investment Policy-2012. The government has also notified the New Urea Policy-2015 for the existing 25 gas-based urea units to maximise indigenous urea production, promoting energy efficiency in urea production and rationalising subsidy burden on the government, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)