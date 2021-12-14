Left Menu

Nigeria to receive $210 mln loan for agricultural sector

The programme is targeting seven states in Nigeria initially before being extended to 17 other African nations, AfDB said. "The project will support Nigeria's efforts to raise agricultural productivity, promote investment, create wealth and jobs and transform rural areas into corridors of economic prosperity," the bank said in a statement.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 14-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 17:44 IST
Nigeria to receive $210 mln loan for agricultural sector
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The African Development Bank (AfDB) will lend Nigeria $210 million to support smallholder farmers producing strategic crops and livestock, the bank said on Tuesday. The funding is the first loan under an AfDB programme designed to reduce logistics costs. The programme is targeting seven states in Nigeria initially before being extended to 17 other African nations, AfDB said.

"The project will support Nigeria's efforts to raise agricultural productivity, promote investment, create wealth and jobs and transform rural areas into corridors of economic prosperity," the bank said in a statement. During an investment summit in Saudi Arabia in October, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Africa's most populous nation had several million hectares of available arable land earmarked for the agriculture zones.

Other partners, such as the Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, will co-finance the project, AfDB said. The average Nigerian farm has 1.8 hectares, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, and the country relies on imports to feed its 200 million people.

Many work the fields by hand on farms that have low yields from land that is almost totally lacking irrigation despite years of government attention and millions of dollars in targeted central bank loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021