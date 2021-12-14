6 feared dead after tempo accident in J-K's Ramban district

In a tempo accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajgarh district, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban informed that a total of six persons are feared dead and three are injured.

Talking on Twitter, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban said, "There has been an unfortunate tempo accident near Chuchater, Rajgarh, in which 6 persons are feared dead and 3 injured. Moving back towards the site of the accident."

"The medical team rushed to the accident site. @diprjk @DisttRamban," the Commissioner further tweeted. (ANI)

