6 feared dead after tempo accident in J-K's Ramban district
In a tempo accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajgarh district, the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban informed that a total of six persons are feared dead and three are injured.
ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:16 IST
Talking on Twitter, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban said, "There has been an unfortunate tempo accident near Chuchater, Rajgarh, in which 6 persons are feared dead and 3 injured. Moving back towards the site of the accident."
"The medical team rushed to the accident site. @diprjk @DisttRamban," the Commissioner further tweeted. (ANI)
