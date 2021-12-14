Swarved is science of prana, pranayam is part of that, and yoga is complete science in itself: Yogi Adityanath

Swarved is the science of prana or breath, pranayam is a part of that and yoga is a complete science in itself, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Addressing the event to celebrate the 98th-anniversary of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan in Varanasi today, Adityanath said, "We are taking our Indian culture to heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We also celebrate the International Yoga Day on June 21 every year which has been started by PM Modi."

PM Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi to attend the occasion of Yog Sansthan. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi also chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states here.

This comes a day after PM Modi had chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers here yesterday. PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday. (ANI)

