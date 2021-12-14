PM Modi to virtually address farmers during national summit on Dec 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the farmers during the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on December 16 at 11 am in Anand, Gujarat. The Prime Minister will address via video conferencing.

The three-day summit is being organized from December 14 to 16, 2021. "To emphasize on such strategies and to deliver the message to farmers across the country, the Government of Gujarat is organizing the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing, with focus on Natural Farming," Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement.

The Summit brings in focus on natural farming. Farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing the benefits of adopting natural farming methods, PMO stated. PMO also said that the government has been driven by the Prime Minister's vision for farmer welfare. "It has been committed towards ensuring an increase in productivity, so that farmers are able to maximize their agri-potential. The government has initiated several measures to transform agriculture and increase farmers' income. Efforts are underway to promote and support initiatives leading to sustainability of the system, cost reduction, market access and better value realization to farmers," PMO said in a statement.

It further stated that Zero Budget Natural Farming is a promising tool to minimize the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs, and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide necessary nutrients to soil. Other traditional practices such mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover round the year, even in the very low water availability situations, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption. As per PMO, the summit being attended by over 5,000 farmers who will be present in the Summit, apart from farmers being connecting Live through Central Institutes of ICAR, Krishi Vigyan Kendras and ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) network in the States. (ANI)

