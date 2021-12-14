Left Menu

Govt creating unique IDs of farmers enrolled under agri-schemes: Tomar in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:36 IST
Govt creating unique IDs of farmers enrolled under agri-schemes: Tomar in LS
  • Country:
  • India

The government is in the process of creating unique identification (ID) of farmers who have availed agricultural schemes, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Tuesday.

''The unique identifier of the farmer will link the farmer profile with all the agricultural schemes, which have been availed by the farmer,'' Tomar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the advantages of creating unique ID and its benefit for the farmers, the minister said it would help in provisioning the farmer's verification through e-Know Your Farmer (e-KYF) which would eliminate the need for re-submitting physical documents to different departments for availing benefits under different schemes.

It will also provide access to field-based and customised advisories as well as ease the process of accessing the damage to crops due to extreme weather condition, he said.

As on December 9, the government has a database of 11.64 crore farmers registered under the PM-KISAN scheme, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021