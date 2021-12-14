Srinagar terror attack: J-K DGP meets injured jawans in hospital

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited 92 Base Hospital to enquire about the health of police personnel who were injured in the terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar. GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey also visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured.

Earlier today, DGP Dilbag Singh visited the place of the incident where a police bus was ambushed by the terrorists near Zewan in Srinagar on Monday evening. Afterwards, DGP held interaction with the officers and Jawans at the Armed Police Complex Zewan.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the DGP appreciated the Jawans for retaliating the terrorist attack saying that immediate response avoided what would have been possibly a huge loss. He also complimented the driver for his sensible and quick action during the incident. He said that in retaliation one terrorist was reportedly injured and vowed that perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon. He directed the personnel to use the protective gear while on duty for personal safety, and take all protection on duty as well as during to and fro travel from the camps to deployments places.

Three police personnel were killed and 14 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)