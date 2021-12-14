Left Menu

Srinagar terror attack: J-K DGP meets injured jawans in hospital

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited 92 Base Hospital to enquire about the health of police personnel who were injured in the terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:53 IST
Srinagar terror attack: J-K DGP meets injured jawans in hospital
J-K DGP at 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited 92 Base Hospital to enquire about the health of police personnel who were injured in the terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar. GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen DP Pandey also visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the injured.

Earlier today, DGP Dilbag Singh visited the place of the incident where a police bus was ambushed by the terrorists near Zewan in Srinagar on Monday evening. Afterwards, DGP held interaction with the officers and Jawans at the Armed Police Complex Zewan.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the DGP appreciated the Jawans for retaliating the terrorist attack saying that immediate response avoided what would have been possibly a huge loss. He also complimented the driver for his sensible and quick action during the incident. He said that in retaliation one terrorist was reportedly injured and vowed that perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon. He directed the personnel to use the protective gear while on duty for personal safety, and take all protection on duty as well as during to and fro travel from the camps to deployments places.

Three police personnel were killed and 14 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021