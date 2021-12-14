Rays Power Infra inks pact with Rajasthan govt to build 500 MW solar park

Rays Power Infra has inked a pact with the Rajasthan government to build a 500 MW solar park.

''Rays Power Infra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government for constructing an avant-garde PV Photovoltaic (PV) Power Station (commonly referred to as solar power plant) and generating 500 MW of green electricity,'' a statement said.

During the ongoing Dubai Expo, the parties finalised the agreement to reduce traditional electricity consumption derived from non-renewable sources, it added.

''…We are thrilled that the Rajasthan government decided to support our vision and signed an agreement to build a 500 MW Solar Park in the state. This MoU is an instrumental step towards eco-friendly tomorrow, and we are pleased to be a part of this initiative,'' Pawan Sharma, Director- Rays Power Infra, said.

Rays Power Infra is an ingenious pioneer in the Solar EPC segment with commissioned 1 GW portfolio.

Apart from the MoU signed, the company has already started construction of 500 MW of solar energy, with expected commissioning in the next nine months to offset the power requirements of 50 per cent for corporate customers and 50 per cent for utility projects. Out of this 500 MW, 220MW would be developed in India, and the remaining 280 MW will add to the brand's international portfolio.

The company also has a presence in Vietnam and Bangladesh, where they have recently installed large-scale solar projects. Rays Power Infra is expanding its presence across Asia, Africa, and Australian regions.

Over the years, Rays Power Infra has gained expertise in the transmission, power distribution, and rooftop segment.

Being a competitive solar EPC management organisation in India, it extends support extensively in consulting, engineering, contracting, and commissioning services. Rays Power Infra was established in 2011 and has since become one of the pioneers in the Solar Park regime. The company is now an established player in turnkey solar EPC services, catering to the increasing renewable energy demands in the country.

With its presence in almost all significant corners of the country, Rays Power has significantly contributed to the country's National Solar Mission.

