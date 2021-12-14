TPDDL installs submersible power sub station at Gujrawala Town in Delhi

Power discom TPDDL has installed a first-of-its-kind submersible power sub station at Gujrawala Town in Delhi, an innovative solution to the issue of space crunch for infrastructural installations in the city, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The sub station is capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions and can function upon complete submersion in water, he said.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) supplies electricity to a populace of over seven million residents in north Delhi.

The submersible 630 KVA sub station has been installed under the parking space of its office building in Gujrawala Town, in collaboration with Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Pvt Ltd, the spokesperson said.

The sub station was recently inaugurated by Dr A K Ambasht, member of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in the presence of Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of TPDDL, and other senior executives of the company.

It is equipped with temperature and pressure sensors for monitoring and planning maintenance activities. The equipment is suitable for water submersion duty, he said.

''As a utility of the future, we are constantly focussed at innovating and becoming future ready,'' Srinivasan said.

This utility installation of submersible power station will not only further strengthen the TPDDL network but it also ensure reliable power supply to consumers in all times, he added.

