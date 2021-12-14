Left Menu

Odisha aims for zero load-shedding, directs power cos to up production

The Odisha government directed the energy firms on Tuesday to maximise production to prevent load-shedding in summer as less rainfall led to a low hydro-storage situation in some reservoirs.At a virtual meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the current power availability and peak-hour demand, an official statement said.Grid Corporation of Odisha Gridco MD Trilochan Panda said the state had a total power availability of 7,651 mw, including 1,295 mw from renewable sources.The power production has come down by around 1,700 mw because of recent mechanical troubles in some units.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:47 IST
Odisha aims for zero load-shedding, directs power cos to up production
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government directed the energy firms on Tuesday to maximise production to prevent load-shedding in summer as less rainfall led to a low hydro-storage situation in some reservoirs.

At a virtual meeting, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the current power availability and peak-hour demand, an official statement said.

Grid Corporation of Odisha (Gridco) MD Trilochan Panda said the state had a total power availability of 7,651 mw, including 1,295 mw from renewable sources.

The power production has come down by around 1,700 mw because of recent mechanical troubles in some units. The peak demand during the current season is around 3,350 mw and may cross 4,000 mw during summers, according to Panda.

Mohapatra directed the power generation companies to optimise production through proper maintenance and upkeep of all their units in view of a low hydro-storage situation at the Indravati, Balimela and Upper Kolab reservoirs.

The chief secretary told the Gridco and the Energy Department to keep a vigil over proper maintenance and functioning of all the units, emphasising the need to ensure no load-shedding in the state.

He said power generation from solar and thermal sources should be augmented so that the average demand during the daytime can be met from these sources.

The hydropower should be kept as a reserve for meeting the peak-hour demand in the summer. The reservoirs will be managed rationally to meet the peak-hour demand till the onset of the next monsoon, Mohapatra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021