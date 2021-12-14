Par panel pulls up govt for not initiating scheme for procurement of cow dung

Left Menu

The Committee also reiterated its earlier recommendation to initiate a scheme for procurement of cattle dung from farmers in coordination with Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

A Parliamentary panel on Tuesday pulled up the government for not implementing its recommendation to initiate a scheme for the procurement of cattle dung from farmers.

The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, headed by P C Gaddigoudar in its 24th report had recommended the Union Agriculture Minister to come out with a scheme for the procurement of cattle dung.

The panel had mentioned that Chhattisgarh is procuring cow dung under the 'Godhan Naya Yojana' since 2020 at Rs 2 per kg from farmers for vermi composting. The panel was of the view that procuring cattle dung directly from the farmers will not only augment their income and provide employment opportunity but also address the problem of stray cattle and promote organic farming in the country.

Tabling the 31st action taken report by the government on recommendations contained in 24th report, the committee said it expressed ''dissatisfaction'' over the casual reply furnished by the ministry.

The Agriculture Ministry in its 'Action Taken Replies' has not stated anything relating to the recommendation of the committee. ''Instead, it has stated about the provision of financial assistance to farmers for procurement of Organic Inputs under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER) Schemes,'' the panel said in the report. The Committee also reiterated its earlier recommendation to initiate a scheme for procurement of cattle dung from farmers in coordination with Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

