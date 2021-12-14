South Delhi civic body approves policy for e-food carts

The Standing Committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday approved a policy to allow e-food carts to operate in its jurisdiction.

However, only two e-carts per ward, instead of five proposed earlier, will be allowed, officials said.

''We have approved a policy for e-food carts. Earlier, councillors were given the power to approve such food carts in their wards but now that has been withdrawn. Initially, we will allow only two such carts per ward,'' Standing Committee chairman B K Oberoi said.

Earlier, officials had said that applicants will have to produce a no-objection certificate from the traffic department at the time of submitting the application to ensure that their cart or food truck will not hinder traffic movement in the area.

They said the scheme is aimed at promoting self-employment among people and will help the corporation ''organise'' such eateries operating illegally.

Separately, Oberoi said, the SDMC caught 41 monkeys on Sunday following complaints from residents over the last week.

''Five (monkeys) were caught in the Rajouri Garden-Tagore Garden area and 36 in Khanpur ward by municipal teams. These monkeys were released in the Asola Bhatti area,'' he said.

