No farmers-related provision in proposed Electricity Amendment Bill: R K Singh

Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said there is ''no farmers-related provision'' in the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill and that the government is yet to decide on the proposed draft law.

The bill is yet to be cleared by the Union Cabinet and is unlikely to be introduced during the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament, Singh said.

The minister's clarification came in response to queries about any provisions in the bill that may affect farmers, especially against the backdrop of farmers' calling off their more than a year long protests this month. The protests were against three farm laws which have now been scrapped.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Energy Conservation Day Function here, Singh said, ''there is no farmers-related provision in the (Electricity Amendment) Bill... the bill is under the examination of the government.

''The bill becomes bill when it is introduced in the Parliament. There is no Union Cabinet approval. Right now, it is a discussion paper... a paper becomes bill when it is introduced in the Parliament''.

He also said the main provision in the bill is to de-licence power distribution so that doors are opened for competition and choice is given to people wherein they can choose from multiple service providers.

At present, power distribution is either a private or public monopoly, and consumers do not have choices.

About discussion on the bill with farmers as stakeholders, Singh said, ''we will send a copy of this (bill) to farmers and whenever they want to discuss, we will discuss that (the bill).'' In earlier drafts of the bill, there were certain provisions which may have affected farmers. However, the fresh draft does not have any such provisions.

On whether the bill would be introduced in the current Parliament session, Singh said, ''I don't think so. The steps which are left are Union Cabinet (approval) after our internal discussions with ministries is over. Once that is over, then I can table it (in the Parliament). Right now, the internal discussions with the ministries are still on.'' PTI KKS RAM

