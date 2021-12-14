Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia achieves another milestone, gets A++ grade from NAAC

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC), as per a release issued by the university on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:34 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has been accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC), as per a release issued by the university on Tuesday. This is the highest grade given by the coveted NAAC to an institution based on various parameters, including research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation and governance by following a stringent assessment method.

The ranking comes after a NAAC peer team review was conducted between December 6-8, 2021. Elated over the development, JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar said, "This milestone for the university reflects the sheer hard work and untiring effort by all members of the university including the teachers, non-teaching staff, students and alumni. I personally extend my deep gratitude to all of them and hope that we will not only maintain this grading in the future but will also keep on working hard to improve our performance in academic, research and other areas".

This was the second cycle of assessment by NAAC which gave 'A' rank to the university in the first cycle in 2015. The university got a score of 3.61 by NAAC in the current cycle, improving it from 3.09 scored in the 2015 assessment cycle. NAAC gives A++ grade to an institution that gets a 3.51 and higher score. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

