Uttarakhand Health Minister sustains minor injuries after car accident

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Tuesday received minor injuries after his car met with an accident while travelling from Thalisain to Dehradun.

The minister was accompanied by Uttarakhand State Cooperative Federation Chairman, Matwar Singh Rawat and chairman of District Cooperative Bank Pauri, Narendra Rawat.Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

