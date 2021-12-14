Left Menu

WTO panel asks India to withdraw subsidies in sugar dispute

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala on Tuesday in their trade disputes with India over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules.

In the cases brought before the WTO in 2019, the rival producers alleged that India had broken WTO rules by providing excessive domestic support and export subsidies for sugar and sugarcane.

India is the world's top sugar producer after Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

