BRIEF-Sonatrach-Eni Berkine Basin contract envisages $1.4 bln investment -statement

SONATRACH: * SAYS IN A STATEMENT ITS CONTRACT WITH ENI ON ONSHORE BERKINE BASIN AREA ENVISAGES INVESTING $1.4 BILLION.

* SAYS PRODUCTION TO REACH 45,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY. * CONTRACT COVERS A TOTAL AREA OF 7,880 SQ KILOMETRES IN THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE BERKINE BASIN, WHERE SONATRACH AND ENI HAVE BEEN OPERATING SINCE 2013.

