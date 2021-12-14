Pakistani terrorist identified as Abu Zarara, killed in J-K's Poonch

A Pakistani terrorist was eliminated on Tuesday in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Behramgala, Poonch in the union territory. The terrorist has been identified as Abu Zarara.

According to a statement by the Defence PRO, this is the eighth terrorist to be eliminated this year in the area. Recently Haji Arif, a dreaded terrorist guide was also eliminated on the LOC in the Rajouri sector. While the terrorist and his accomplice have been on the run, taking shelter in deep jungles for the past few months, their need for food, clothing and communication (mobile) forced them to contact the civilian population.

The Indian Army in a joint effort with the JK Police , monitored this mobile communication on a near real-time basis while the locals provided crucial information on the move of suspects. This enabled the security forces to corner the terrorists, forcing them to get away to higher reaches of Pir Panjal ranges despite the onset of winters, according to the statement. As the terrorists got isolated and moved away from the civilian-populated areas, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a clinical operation on receiving specific input from locals in the Behramgala area.

The terrorists attempted to get away by opening fire on Security Forces, but this foreign terrorist was eliminated in return fire by the Security Forces, while his accomplice is on the run. The recovery from the terrorist included AK- 47, four magazines (filled), one grenade and some Indian currency. (ANI)

