BJP, RSS misusing religion for dividing votes: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said the BJP and RSS have misused religion for division of votes.

He said the BJP and RSS are not ''contractors of religion''.

''They want to take to votes by vertical division, which has now stopped. People in BJP and RSS are not contractors of religion. They have misused religion,'' Khachariyawas said.

He said the issues raised by Congress leaders during the recent rally held in Jaipur were voices of the vast majority of people of the country.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister said religion is welfare of people, spreading love and affection, and safeguarding humanity.

''This is what Rahul Gandhi had said. BJP is afraid of this thought. That is why it is raising questions against Rahul Gandhi. But people are not understanding the questions raised by him,'' he said.

The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to apologise on the farmers movement against the agricultural laws, he will have to apologise on the issue of rising inflation, the minister said.

