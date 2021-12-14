Left Menu

BJP, RSS misusing religion for dividing votes: Rajasthan minister

They have misused religion, Khachariyawas said.He said the issues raised by Congress leaders during the recent rally held in Jaipur were voices of the vast majority of people of the country.The Food and Civil Supplies Minister said religion is welfare of people, spreading love and affection, and safeguarding humanity.This is what Rahul Gandhi had said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:04 IST
BJP, RSS misusing religion for dividing votes: Rajasthan minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PSKhachariyawas)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said the BJP and RSS have misused religion for division of votes.

He said the BJP and RSS are not ''contractors of religion''.

''They want to take to votes by vertical division, which has now stopped. People in BJP and RSS are not contractors of religion. They have misused religion,'' Khachariyawas said.

He said the issues raised by Congress leaders during the recent rally held in Jaipur were voices of the vast majority of people of the country.

The Food and Civil Supplies Minister said religion is welfare of people, spreading love and affection, and safeguarding humanity.

''This is what Rahul Gandhi had said. BJP is afraid of this thought. That is why it is raising questions against Rahul Gandhi. But people are not understanding the questions raised by him,'' he said.

The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to apologise on the farmers movement against the agricultural laws, he will have to apologise on the issue of rising inflation, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021