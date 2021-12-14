NCB launches operations in Mumbai, seizes drugs from various locations

Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai launched several operations at various places of Mumbai and seized a total of 2.296 Kgs of Amphetamine, 3.906 Kgs of Opium and 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab from December 10 to 14 and intercepted one Ivorian national. According to a statement by the NCB on Tuesday, on the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai seized 490 grams of Amphetamine which was concealed in a Stethoscope at Andheri (E), Mumbai on December 10. The consignment originated from Dongri, Mumbai and was destined to Australia. The NCB has registered the case. One Ivorian national has been arrested in this case.

The team of NCB further seized 3.906 Kgs of Opium which was concealed in a Microwave oven at Andheri (E), Mumbai on December 13. The consignment originated from Andheri Mumbai and was destined to Male, Maldives. On the same day, the team seized 2.525 Kgs of Zolpidem tab which was concealed in eatables and grocery items at Andheri (E), Mumbai. The consignment originated from Andheri Mumbai and was destined to Texas, USA, according to the statement.

In another incident, a team of the NCB seized a total of 941 grams (495+446) of Amphetamine which was concealed in Cycling Helmets and Bangles at Andheri (E), Mumbai on December 13. The consignment originated from Andheri Mumbai and was destined to Australia. On December 13 and 14, a team of NCB Mumbai seized a total of 848 grams (458+390) of Amphetamine which was concealed in hose pipes and Tie box at Dongri, Mumbai. The consignment originated from Dongri, Mumbai and was destined to Dubai, UAE and New Zealand.

The team of NCB seized 17 grams of Amphetamine which was concealed in 1 TB Hard Disk at Andheri, Mumbai on December 14. The consignment originated from Andheri, Mumbai and was destined to Switzerland. FIRs have been registered in all the cases and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

