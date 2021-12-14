Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 649 new COVID cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu reported 649 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu reported 649 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday. In the state, 695 people recovered from the disease during this period taking the total number of recovered patients to 26,92,451.

The state recorded nine deaths taking the death toll to 36,633. The total number of cases in the state stands at 27,36,695 with 7,611 active cases.

Meanwhile, India recorded 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 571 days in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. As many as 252 deaths and 7,995 recoveries have also been reported. (ANI)

