Delhi-Kathmandu bus service to resume from tomorrow

After a gap of over one-and-a-half years, the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, which was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from December 15, officials said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
After a gap of over one-and-a-half years, the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, which was suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, will resume from December 15, officials said on Tuesday. A notification issued by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) stated that the bus service will operate from Dr Ambedkar Stadium Terminal at Delhi Gate in the national capital.

The DTC said that the bus service will be operated on the previous pattern. However, the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on COVID protocol shall be followed. Launched in November 2014, the operations of the bus service, connecting the capital cities of India and Nepal, was shutdown in March last year following a rise in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

