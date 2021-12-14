Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations starting tomorrow

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from Wednesday, said the ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:30 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations starting tomorrow
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from Wednesday, said the ministry. The first meeting will be held with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry.

The meetings will be held virtually, the ministry said. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from tomorrow, 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually," the ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding her 1st pre-budget consultations with experts of Agriculture and Agro-processing industry tomorrow afternoon, 15th Dec 2021," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021