FIR filed against children's home in Vadodara for religious conversions of children; nun denies allegations

An FIR was registered against the Children Home For Girls run by the Missionaries of Charity on Tuesday for allegedly carrying out forceful religious conversion of children studying there, but a nun there has denied the allegations.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:34 IST
An FIR has been filed against a Children's Home in Vadadara for allegedly carrying out forced religious conversion. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An FIR was registered against the Children Home For Girls run by the Missionaries of Charity on Tuesday for allegedly carrying out forceful religious conversion of children studying there, but a nun there has denied the allegations. Makarpura ACP SB Kumpawat said, "An FIR has been registered against the Children Home For Girls run by Missionaries of Charity for allegedly carrying out forced conversion of children there. The NCPCR chairman had made a visit to this children's home in August this year and wrote a letter to the District Collector asking to file a complaint against the institute after he found some anomalies. A committee was formed to investigate the case and it made a visit to the place on December 10. During its visit, it noticed various things related to the religious conversion of children, marriages being done in other communities, children being made to read the Bible and wear a cross and submitted a report. Based on that, a case was registered."

However, Rose Teresa, one of the nuns of the institute denied the allegations. "There are 24 children who are studying here. There are no religious conversions. We offer our prayers and they (children) follow us," said Teresa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

