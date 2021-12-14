Left Menu

Algeria's Sonatrach signs two energy agreements with Eni

The first agreement is a $1.4 billion exploration and production contract in the Berkine Basin area in southeastern Algeria for the production of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Sonatrach said. The contract covers a total area of 7,880 square km in the southern part of the Berkine Basin, where Sonatrach and Eni have been operating since 2013.

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:45 IST
Algeria's Sonatrach signs two energy agreements with Eni
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algerian state oil and gas company Sonatrach and Italian energy group Eni on Tuesday signed agreements on hydrocarbons and energy transition, Sonatrach said in a statement. The first agreement is a $1.4 billion exploration and production contract in the Berkine Basin area in southeastern Algeria for the production of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Sonatrach said.

The contract covers a total area of 7,880 square km in the southern part of the Berkine Basin, where Sonatrach and Eni have been operating since 2013. The second agreement for cooperation in the energy transition sector aims "to strengthen the existing technological cooperation and to pursue efforts to reduce the carbon footprint," according to Sonatrach.

The agreement will focus on the joint development of renewable and new energies, particularly in production of solar energy, lithium prospecting, biofuels and hydrogen production, Sonatrach added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021