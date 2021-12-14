Omicron: International travellers arriving from 'at-risk' nations to mandatorily prebook RT-PCR test starting Dec 20

Amid a surge in cases of Omicron variant in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday issued new guidelines for international travellers from 'at-risk' countries arriving at six major airports to mandatorily prebook an RT-PCR test starting December 20. As per the notification issued by the ministry, all international travellers arriving at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will have to compulsorily prebook an on-arrival RT-PCR test.

The government has also asked the aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue an advisory to all airlines to check before boarding whether international passengers from all 'at-risk' nations headed to these six airports have pre-booked their test. "It would be the responsibility of the airlines to identify and accompany such passengers to the registration counter at the airport for testing," the notification read.

States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases of the new COVID-19 variant. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)