J-K reported 206 terrorist incidents this year so far: MHA

There have been 206 terrorist incidents in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the year 2021 so far, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. The Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since August 2019 and there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents.

The security grid has been further strengthened and infiltration of terrorists from across the border has also come down significantly. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 (till December 5) has been 206 while it was 244 and 255 in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

In the year 2018, the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir had been 417. The estimated net infiltration has also declined in recent years, said the ministry. In 2021 (till October 31) there have been 28 infiltration attempts. The estimated net infiltration in 2020 was 51. In the year 2019, it was 138 while in 2018, there were 143 infiltration attempts.

The union minister said that the elections to the Block Development Councils (BDC) and District Development Councils (DDCs) in Kashmir were conducted peacefully and successfully in 2019 and 2020 respectively. There was an enthusiastic participation of the people, with a turnout of 98.29 per cent in BDC elections and 51.42 per cent in DDC elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)