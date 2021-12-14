Left Menu

Sameer Wankhede does not appear before Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee today

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday did not appear before the caste certificate scrutiny committee in an alleged religion-caste controversy case, said Wankhede's lawyer Ramchandra Rane.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:59 IST
Sameer Wankhede does not appear before Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee today
NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday did not appear before the caste certificate scrutiny committee in an alleged religion-caste controversy case, said Wankhede's lawyer Ramchandra Rane. Ashok Kamble, president of the Maharashtra unit of the Bhim Army had lodged a complaint with the committee against the caste certificate of the NCB officer. However, Rane appeared before the committee for the hearing.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik first raised the controversy about Wankhede's caste certificate. Sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Malik had alleged that the NCB official had forged the document. Malik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions.

Sharing both the death certificates, Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev." The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021