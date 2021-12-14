Left Menu

Srinagar terror attack: Tributes paid to ASI Ghulam Hassan at native village in Ramban

Tributes were paid to additional sub-inspector Ghulam Hassan, who had lost his life in the recent terrorist attack in Srinagar, at his native village Bharthand of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:30 IST
Srinagar terror attack: Tributes paid to ASI Ghulam Hassan as people mourn, at his native village in Ramban (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tributes were paid to additional sub-inspector Ghulam Hassan, who had lost his life in the recent terrorist attack in Srinagar, at his native village Bharthand of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Three police personnel were killed and 11 injured after terrorists fired upon a bus carrying security forces near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. While two policemen died last night, one succumbed to injuries this morning.

The two police personnel killed on Monday were identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Top Neel Bharthand in Ramban, and Constable Shafiq Ali, who hailed from Mahore in Reasi. Their bodies were flown to the two villages in the Jammu region. On Tuesday, Constable Rameez Ahmad succumbed to injuries at the Army's 92 Base hospital in Srinagar.

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar told reporters, "It was a planned attack by two foreign terrorists and one local terrorist. Three police personnel have lost their lives in this attack. One terrorist who managed to flee will be caught and the group will be neutralised soon." The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in Srinagar, according to Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

