Barricades at Delhi's Singhu border almost cleared up

The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

Farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

A senior police officer said the concrete barriers and other obstacles have been cleared from the Singhu border. However, the road is not open for traffic yet.

Besides the Singhu border, farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had laid siege to Delhi's Tikri and Ghazipur borders on November 26 last year.

Another police officer said the roads have been cleared for commuters at the Tikri border and traffic is plying on the stretch.

Farmer leaders said the Ghazipur border protest site will be cleared by Wednesday morning. Small batches of protesters are still there.

The farm laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29.

