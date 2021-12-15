U.S., Palestinian officials hold first economic dialogue in five years -State Department
15-12-2021
U.S. and Palestinian officials met virtually on Tuesday to renew the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue, the first such meeting in five years, the U.S. State Department said.
They discussed infrastructure development, renewable energy and environmental initiatives, connecting Palestinian and American businesses, addressing obstacles to Palestinian economic development and other topics, it said.
