Tripura govt plans to announce financial relief for TET qualified teachers

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday said the state government is planning to grant financial relief to the teachers recruited through the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). The TET qualified teachers of the state have been demanding a regular pay scale from day one of their services but the government's fixed pay policy has not been changed once in five years.

The first batch of the TET qualified teachers have completed the mandatory five years fixed pay tenure and are now eligible to receive the benefits of regular pay and perks. "Those who have completed the mandatory five-year tenure will receive the benefit of regular pay scale as per the government system. But, for the TET qualified teachers, we are conscious. We are contemplating introducing some extra relief for them," Nath said.

Meanwhile, the minister briefed the media about the new exam patterns of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary. In the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has also decided to hold the board exams in two parts--Term one and Term two. "The term one examinations for Higher Secondary and Madhyamik of TBSE will start from December 15 and 16 in the state. The higher secondary examination will start on December 15 and will continue till January 7. Madhyamik examinations will start on December 16 and will continue till December 29," the minister said.

A total of 28,902 candidates from 406 schools are appearing for the Higher Secondary examination this time. Higher secondary examinations are being held in 66 centres, Nath said. On the other hand, the number of candidates for Madhyamik is 43,180 who belong from 1026 schools and there would be 72 examination centres for them, he added.

Giving details of the exam pattern and mark distribution, he said, "Each of the papers will be of 40 marks with 30 per cent reduction of the total syllabus. Ten marks will be added as an internal assessment. The term two will be conducted likewise in the month of April," the minister said. (ANI)

