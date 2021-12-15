Iran sees an understanding with IAEA soon - press TV
A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry told state-run Press TV on Tuesday he can anticipate reaching an understanding with the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA soon.
He added that ongoing discussions between the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami and IAEA's director general "have led to progress and gaps over several issues of mutual interest have narrowed."
