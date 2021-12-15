Left Menu

J-K Youth Development Forum organizes conference on women empowerment in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum (JKYDF) on Tuesday organized a conference at the town hall on 'women empowerment and role of women towards in society'.

Women being fecilitated during the event in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum (JKYDF) on Tuesday organized a conference at the town hall on 'women empowerment and role of women towards in society'. As per an official note, the event was aimed at acknowledging the women who are breaking stereotypes and doing commendable work in different fields by felicitating them.

While emphasizing the importance of empowering women in Jammu and Kashmir, chief guest for the event, Nuzhat Ishfaq Chairman DDC Ganderbal said, "Women empowerment in real sense means to provide opportunities to every woman in the same way as we care for ourselves." She further added, "I commemorate the journeys of all the females who are present here and admire their commendable work for creating a niche for themselves in the society."

Farooq Ganderbali, a social activist of Jammu and Kashmir while addressing the august gathering, said, "The decade long conflict has pushed our womenfolk to the walls the need of an hour is to empower them and connect them to the mainstream to let them work freely in all sections of the society and represent us." Rehana Parvaiz, corporator in Srinagar Municipal Corporation said to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights, the role of women is important.

In addition to it, she added, "I am appreciating the role of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum for playing a tremendous role for empowering the women of Jammu and Kashmir". Shehreyar Dar, President of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum said that JKYDF is vocal in empowering our women as we in the chain of the initiatives are organizing different programmes to provide a platform for our women to eradicate the menace of gender inequality.

The women who were felicitated during the event included Rehana Parvaiz (SMC), Dr Farkhanda Rahman (Social Work), Arifa Bilal (Sports), Syed Masrat Qadri (Social Work), Muskan-Un-Nisa (Research Scholar), and others. (ANI)

