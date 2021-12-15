Left Menu

J-K govt organises 'nukkad natak' on drug de-addiction awareness in Srinagar

A 'nukkad natak' on drug de-addiction awareness was organized by the Social Welfare Department at a public park in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-12-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 02:46 IST
Nukkad natak on drug de-addiction awareness held in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A 'nukkad natak' on drug de-addiction awareness was organized by the Social Welfare Department at a public park in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The aim of the programme was to aware public of drug abuse among youngsters.

The artists made parents aware of drug abuse and how to take care of their children and not give them extra money and keep an eye on their activities. Speaking to ANI, Abdul Wari, Nodal Officer, Social Welfare Department said that the 'nukkad natak' was organised to aware youngsters of drug abuse and its consequences.

"The programme was organised by the Social Welfare Department under the campaign 'national drug demand reduction'. This was the first programme in Srinagar. Drug addiction among youngsters is a grave problem in our country. The young generation of our country is addicted to drugs these days. Our motto behind the 'nukkad natak' was to aware the people of the drug abuse and its consequences and our main target were youngsters," said Abdul Hassan Javid, an artist, who performed at the 'nukkad natak', said, "This is the only way we can talk to the young generation about drug abuse. Drugs can destroy people, families and even nations. Parents are responsible for all these addictions as they don't give proper attention to their children. Parents should not give them extra money and keep an eye on their activities. I urge every parent to protect their child from drugs. We are doing this 'nukkad natak' to aware people of it," he said.

People of the valley also appreciate this step of the administration. Sheikh Danish, a local resident, said there should be more such programmes in the Valley to aware people of drug addiction.

"There should be more such programmes in the Valley to aware people of drug addiction. Recently, there was a report that that heroin is being used in the area. This is a good initiative taken by the administration," said Danish. (ANI)

